THE Talbot Hotel in Malton is to reopen later this month under new management.

The Fitzwilliam Malton Estate has announced an agreement with the specialist hotel operator, The Coaching Inn Group, to manage The Talbot Hotel. The Group will take over the running of The Talbot Hotel on August 10 with plans to reopen and trade within seven days.

In early July The Talbot Malton Hotel Company announced it was not reopening the hotel immediately due to the national situation surrounding coronavirus, its effect on the domestic tourism market, together with the practicalities of complying with regulatory requirements, putting over 40 jobs at risk.

Throughout July The Fitzwilliam Estate kept options for the hotel open and worked to source and negotiate with a new tenant in order to reopen the hotel. This latest agreement has ensured jobs are saved and the Talbot will return to providing a beautiful place for locals and visitors to eat and stay.

A 17th-century coaching house, The Talbot Hotel was refurbished in 2019, drawing on the local heritage and building’s rich history – it has been a hunting lodge, a home for injured soldiers and an inn since 1740. The hotel sits at the heart of Malton, Yorkshire’s Food Capital, and is famed for using local ingredients and its contacts with local producers, in particular those housed in the neighbouring Talbot’s Yard.

Helen Barry, Estate Manager for The Fitzwilliam Malton Estate said: “It was heartbreaking to announce that we were not reopening at the start of July. However today, I am very pleased to be sharing such positive news with our incredible team at The Talbot Hotel who have remained upbeat and engaged throughout this unsettling time”

Helen added:“It has long been an ambition of the Estate to secure a leasehold tenant for the Talbot and I think that it speaks volumes about the strength of the town as a place to work and visit to have attracted a new tenant of this beloved building at this time.”

The Talbot was previously relaunched early last year with Sam and Georgie Pearman, who were previously the owners and founders of boutique Cotswold hotel and restaurant group, The Lucky Onion.

The hotel will once again offer 26 rooms and suites, a lounge bar, public bar, and private function room and will welcome guests for lunch, dinner and afternoon tea seven days a week. The new management company of the hotel is also encouraging people who had made bookings with The Talbot prior to its closure to get in contact with the team as the hotel returns to business as normal.

CEO of The Coaching Inn Group, Kevin Charity, added: “We are delighted to be taking on The Talbot Hotel and are very appreciative of the trust that is being placed in us by the Fitzwilliam Malton Estate to take on the responsibility of what is clearly an important and iconic venue for the town. The hotel benefits from an excellent reputation and it is very much our job to build on the success to date. We are inheriting an excellent team and we are looking forward to working with them to get the hotel re-opened as soon as possible and playing a key role in the local community.”