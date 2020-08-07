A MOTORCYCLIST suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash with a pick-up truck on the A166 in East Yorkshire yesterday (Thursday).
Humberside Police said it happened at 3.40pm at Garrowby Hill Top and involved a grey Ford Ranger pickup and a silver Triumph Street Triper motorbike.
"Sadly, the motorcyclist has suffered life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital in a serious condition," a spokesperson for the force added.
The force is investigating the circumstances of the collision.
Anyone who saw the crash or either vehicle prior to the collision, or who has dashcam footage they believe could assist Humberside Police, should call the force on 101, quoting log number 344 of August 6.
Comments are closed on this article.