OUTDOOR cinema is to return to the grounds of a York hotel later this month - with patrons allocated marked areas to ensure their safety from the coronavirus.

The Principal York will begin showing classic movies from Friday August 14 in its gardens, which also feature views of the Minster.

A spokesperson said it was taking steps to ensure cinema-goers were safe from the coronavirus.

They said people would be allocated a 2m x 1m area, suitable for 2 adults and 1 child only, and on arrival, they would be escorted to their designated area, which would be marked on the ground. During the screening, they would be asked to stay within their marked area.

They said there would be a pop-up bar for alcoholic and soft refreshments, as well as stands selling popcorn, sweet treats and hot BBQ food on a card payment only basis.

Guests would be welcome to bring blankets and chairs for seating, as these would not be provided, with the exception of people buying VIP tickets.

Films would include Dirty Dancing, a Grease sing-along, Bohemian Rhapsody, a Greatest Showman sing-along, Les Misérables, The Notebook, The Lion King (2019) and Spectre.

The spokesperson said the weather would be monitored and in the event of adverse weather, the hotel might take the decision to cancel the event and reschedule, and all payments would be refunded accordingly.

For more information, go to https://www.phcompany.com/principal/york-hotel/whats-principal-york/.