Getting on the property ladder is becoming increasingly difficult and getting a mortgage can seem like an impossible task.
Renting is a much more flexible option- and there are some affordable flats right here in York.
Here are the cheapest flats and studios to rent in York, according to Zoopla.
Longfield Terrace
£530 per month
Want to live in an attractive period property?
This studio has a double bed and contemporary fittings and appliances- best of all, all additional bills are included in your rent.
However, it has a communal kitchen and lounge so keep this in mind before you enquire.
If you want to live here, a holding deposit of £122 and a deposit of £610 is required.
Front Street, Acomb
£600 per month
This two bed property is available to rent now.
It is fully furnished and has a “retro” aesthetic. It also has a “spacious” living room, with one double bedroom and one single.
A holding deposit (a maximum of 1 week's rent) and a regular deposit (a maximum deposit of 5 weeks' rent for annual rent below £50,000, or 6 weeks' rent for annual rental of £50,000 and above) are required.
Abbots Mews, Marygate Lane
£625 per month
New to Zoopla is this one bedroom studio.
The propert comprises of a modern kitchen, with an electric hob and oven.
he bedroom has a built in wardrobe and the shower room has a walk in shower.
A holding deposit of £144 and tenancy deposit of £720 will be required.
Gillygate
£625 per month
This unfurnished ground floor flat is ideally located near the city centre.
It also has an open plan lounge, with one bedroom and a shower room.
The kitchen is modern and fitted with an electric oven, washer/dryer and fridge/freezer.
Clarence Street
£650 per month
Looking for a one bedroom studio to rent?
This one is fully furnished and ideal for students.
Best of all, there are no administration or agency fees- but you may be asked to pay a holding fee when you start your application.
This Zoopla property is available to rent from 6th August.
