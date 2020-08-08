Getting on the property ladder is becoming increasingly difficult and getting a mortgage can seem like an impossible task.

Renting is a much more flexible option- and there are some affordable flats right here in York.

Here are the cheapest flats and studios to rent in York, according to Zoopla.

Longfield Terrace

£530 per month

Longfield Terrace (Photo: Zoopla, Churchills)

Want to live in an attractive period property?



This studio has a double bed and contemporary fittings and appliances- best of all, all additional bills are included in your rent.

However, it has a communal kitchen and lounge so keep this in mind before you enquire.



If you want to live here, a holding deposit of £122 and a deposit of £610 is required.

Front Street, Acomb

£600 per month

A "retro" bedroom in the flat (Photo: Zoopla, Churchills)

This two bed property is available to rent now.



It is fully furnished and has a “retro” aesthetic. It also has a “spacious” living room, with one double bedroom and one single.



A holding deposit (a maximum of 1 week's rent) and a regular deposit (a maximum deposit of 5 weeks' rent for annual rent below £50,000, or 6 weeks' rent for annual rental of £50,000 and above) are required.



Abbots Mews, Marygate Lane

£625 per month

Marygate Lane property (Photo: Zoopla, Carter Jonas)

New to Zoopla is this one bedroom studio.



The propert comprises of a modern kitchen, with an electric hob and oven.



he bedroom has a built in wardrobe and the shower room has a walk in shower.

A holding deposit of £144 and tenancy deposit of £720 will be required.

Gillygate

£625 per month

A kitchen in the property (Photo: Zoopla, Ashtons)

This unfurnished ground floor flat is ideally located near the city centre.



It also has an open plan lounge, with one bedroom and a shower room.



The kitchen is modern and fitted with an electric oven, washer/dryer and fridge/freezer.

Clarence Street

£650 per month

Clarence Street (Photo: Open Rent, Zoopla)

Looking for a one bedroom studio to rent?

This one is fully furnished and ideal for students.

Best of all, there are no administration or agency fees- but you may be asked to pay a holding fee when you start your application.

This Zoopla property is available to rent from 6th August.

