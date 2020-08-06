YORK Theatre Royal has announced a festival of live outdoor performances on its patio stage, featuring Yorkshire’s theatre and dance-makers.
The festival, which is scheduled throughout August, beginning August 14, includes Puppets in a Pub and Crafty Tales for children, and comedy from the Comic Collective Theatre Group.
Theatre Royal director, Tom Bird, said: “We’re popping up on the patio with loads of brilliant artists from York and we’re very chuffed about it.”
The theatre added that it has “implemented a range of extra safety measures to keep visitors safe during visits including digital tickets and toilets will be stocked with anti-bacterial hand soap, and stringent handwashing guidelines are in place”.
It said that individuals with Covid-19 symptoms, who have tested positive or have been in direct contact with a diagnosed individual in the past 14 days, must not attend the event.
For information about the festival, or to view safety guidelines, visit https://www.yorktheatreroyal.co.uk/be-part-of-it/collective-acts/pop-up-on-the-patio/.