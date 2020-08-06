A 60-YEAR-OLD man who died in a crash last month has been named by North Yorkshire Police.
Ex-serviceman Keiran Rafferty, who lived in Ripon, died at about 9.20pm on Saturday July 25 when his vehicle -a red Lexus coupe - left the road as he was travelling along the A61 towards the village of Skipton-on-Swale from the Busby Stoop roundabout.
His family have paid tribute to Keiran, who leaves behind his partner Debs of over seven years and their dogs Nardie and Ozzy.
They said Keiran will be terribly missed by his family and friends.
"Keiran was well known for his love of music and specifically for his passion for Northern Soul," they said.
"Keiran loved cars and motorbikes which gave him a fabulous circle of friends and he hated to see any animal cruelty."
Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dash cam footage from the area around the time of the incident to email Nicola.gill@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk quoting reference: 12200127493