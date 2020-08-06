HARRY Potter-inspired shop The Potions Cauldron on Shambles has launched new environmentally-friendly straws for its drinks.

The popular drinks shop has found its own solution to the issue of disposable plastic straws and some customers' dislike of paper versions.

Instead it is handing out straws made from pasta with its drinks.

The shop's director of wizardry, Phil Pinder, said: "The pasta straws are entirely edible, 100 per cent biodegradable and unlike the paper alternatives actually work for the intended purpose.

"We sell a lot of iced slushie-style drinks and paper straws were just not an option as they fail long before the potion is consumed.

"These new pasta straws last well in excess of an hour, and do not go soggy while you enjoy a magical potion. Even better, you can take them home and cook them after if you so wish.”

The straws are developed by company Stroodles and founder Maxim Gelmann said: “While a very logical and effortless solution to the plastic problem, Stroodles is not just a straw company.

"Our driving goal is to become a vehicle for change and we hope that Stroodles can act as an enabler, subtly inspiring people to question how they consume everyday items. We hope these incremental changes will lead to a ripple effect and create a greater shift in behaviour, one Stroodle at a time.”