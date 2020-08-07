THREE pubs in two villages near York remain closed to customers, more than a month after the Government gave the green light for such businesses to reopen.

The Roebuck in Appleton Roebuck is said by residents to have shut for the lockdown but has failed to reopen since the coronavirus restrictions were eased on July 4.

Residents say the village’s other pub, the Shoulder of Mutton, has been closed now for more than two years, despite once being a lively, busy and popular place.

Meanwhile, in nearby Bolton Percy, the Crown Inn also reportedly shut for the lockdown and has so far failed to reopen.

The closures have dismayed villagers, who say the pubs were vital social hubs in their communities.

One Appleton Roebuck resident, who did not want to be named, said: “It was the one place you could meet for a drink and a chat and where you could have a drink without worrying about driving home.”

Nick Love, pub protection officer for the York branch of Camra, said pubs played a pivotal role in village life and, when they shut, there was a disproportionately negatively impact on the social ecosystem compared with town and cities, where plenty of choice was available.

“Village pubs provide a focal point for opportunities for social interaction and provide places to meet -informally or as part of a community group - which supports community cohesion – in short, one of the essential ingredients of village life,” he said.

The pubs’ former licensees could not be contacted and the hostelries are all run by Samuel Smith’s Brewery, which declined to comment. However, the brewery’s website states that while many pubs are closing, ‘we keep ours open and well maintained, serving the local community and offering value for money.’