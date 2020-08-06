A BUSINESS case for the £47 million renovation of Harrogate Convention Centre is to be drawn up after receiving the backing of councillors.

Harrogate Borough Council has tonight agreed to spend more than £1 million on design and project work for the 40-year-old venue which is currently used as an NHS Nightingale hospital.

Councillors were told the centre may not survive without investment and is in “critical need” of an upgrade to win back its national appeal.

The venue has seen its finances worsen during its use as a temporary hospital - and even with the upgrades it is forecasting losses of £10 million over the next 40 years.

However, centre director Paula Lorimer argued this is outweighed by the benefits that the venue brings.

It attracts about 157,000 visitors and contributes £35 million to the economy each year.

She said the investments could put the centre back at the “top of the table” of conferences nationally:

“There is no reason why we can’t be there again," she said.

She added: "But to do that we need to have a conference centre which is fit for purpose."

“The council has invested a lot of money in trying to keep the convention centre going over the years. But now some of the assets are far too old, so we need to do something and we need to do something now.”

Ms Lorimer said she is confident the centre would be able to secure some government funding towards the £47m upgrade costs if the project could be made “shovel ready”.

In recent years the council has invested more than £4.3 million in the centre which is the single largest consumer of electricity in the district.

The venue has estimated its maintenance costs over the next 20 years could be £19m if the upgrades are not completed.

The plans received the backing of the opposition Liberal Democrat party whose leader Pat Marsh said the council must invest in the centre because it has a “significant impact on the prosperity of the district”.

She said: “The decision to do nothing and continue to throw money at this business would lead us nowhere. We could sell the business, but we tried that way back in the 1990s and it went nowhere.

“We have to bite the bullet. We have to go forward.”

Only one councillor spoke in objection to the proposals. Ripon Independent’s Coun Pauline McHardy said district residents outside Harrogate would be “short changed” and not see any benefits of the project.

Plans for the rebuild could involve three exhibition halls being demolished to make way for a new 5,000 sq m hall and a refurbished auditorium.

The council would need about £20m to construct the first phase of redevelopment, with another phase later.

Coun Graham Swift, deputy leader of the council, said the business case will”alleviate all costs doubts” of the project before councillors will next year be asked to progress it further.