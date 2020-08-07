PICKERING Hedgehog Rescue is holding a fundraising event this weekend.
The centre, which was set up three years ago, has recently built a new hospital wing, but is unable to have an official opening due to the coronvirus pandemic.
Volunteer Louise Mudd said: “We have been inundated with patients and currently have seven tiny newborns and another two really tiny hoglets being reared by hand. There is also another 31 needing care.”
Pickering Hedgehog Rescue was started by local resident Deryn Hagemann after she found an injured hedgehog in her garden and learnt how much help these endangered animals needed.
Louise added: “We are struggling to keep fundraising. This Saturday we will have a stall in Pickering Market and a young girl and her mum have been busy making soap to sell alongside our new hedgehog calendar. We hope people will come along and support us.”
For more information, go to Pickering Hedgehog Rescue on Facebook.