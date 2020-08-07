TRAINEE doctors in York have created a social enterprise clothing brand - with a proportion of profits going towards three charities.

The team of medical students, currently training at York Medical School, said they have set up a clothing business called Ventrala to tackle health inequality.

The team - which consists of Mahmoud Shehab, managing director, Abdul Azam Rajper, director of operations, Angelo Alonzo-Beckett, creative director, and Mohammed Hayaat Karim, the marketing director - said the T-shirts they sell are all inspired by science.

Mohammed said: “Our designs are all inspired by science.

“A portion of our profits will be going directly to three charities - Healing Little Hearts, Guts UK and the World Health Organisation.

“We wanted to help with the coronavirus battle and the World Health Organisation have teamed up to fight Covid-19 and we want to help them.

“Covid-19 has been a crisis that many of us never thought we would face.

"However, for many people around the world, they are used to crises every day.

"As health inequality is on a spectrum, we realise that for countless families and individuals this current pandemic is adding additional stress due to the lack of essential commodities and resources they will be able to access. We are pledging to support this fund as long as it remains open, this will ensure that we are contributing to the betterment of lives.

“We, as medical students, also believe it will really inspire those within the area and help save lives by working hard to tackle social issues.

“We believe in a world that is free of health inequality and together, we can achieve this. By wearing our t-shirts, you are not only encouraging discussion about health but you are directly helping other charities in their fight to make the world a better place.” For more: https://ventrala.com/pages/about-us