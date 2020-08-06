A NEW outdoor family funfair will open in York this weekend, as a popular children’s attraction badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic makes a last attempt to save jobs and the business.

Web Adventure Park, on Wigginton Road, has joined forces with Cynosure Events, another company severely affected by Covid-19, to launch a funfair from this Saturday in the grounds of the play park.

The Web Funfair will be showcasing the regular attractions of the park, alongside fair rides - including bumper cars, a cup and saucer ride and a bungee trampoline - and an outside catering hut.

Janice Dunphy, who runs the park, said: “This is make or break for the Web and the hope is that we will be able to keep going until the Government allows the indoor part to reopen.”

Capacity at the funfair will be limited, and the hope is that the customers will be able to go on all the rides during their two-and-a-half hour session, before the park is closed, sanitised and reopened for the next group.

“We take the safety of our customers and team very seriously and we would not be opening if we felt we were cutting any corners,” Janice said. “The park is a spacious location with lots to do which will hopefully avoid anyone feeling they are overcrowded.”

John Lowery, from Cynosure, commented: “We are hoping that this is a success for both companies, all of our regular bookings have been cancelled and we are just grateful to be out working. We are privileged to be working with one of York’s oldest and most loved attractions. Families recognise the name and know that whatever they offer will be good value, professionally delivered and focused upon family fun.

“We need to give children something to smile about, this is hugely important now. As a grandfather I know how difficult it is at present to find somewhere that we feel confident to take the children, I can’t wait to bring my grandchildren here next week.”

The end date for the funfair is open currently but the team hope that it will continue every day throughout August.

Janice said neither the park or Cynosure has received any support in terms of funding or grants during the lockdown.

The park is still not allowed to open the indoor soft play centre, which is the heart of the business.

Janice decided against opening the park’s outside space, as when she worked out the capacity for each area “it would not be sustainable, as the park would be restricted to low numbers,” she said.

She employs 49 people, 20 of whom have been on furlough and nine of whom she’s just had to make redundant.

Janice has been working with the government in her role as chair of the Family Entertainment Association in an effort to push for support for the industry, but to date none has come, she said.

She added that many play centres are now closing for good and with this becoming a daily occurrence it has prompted the decision to take the risk and try a new offering.

Visitors to the funfair must book in advance at: www.webadventurepark.co.uk