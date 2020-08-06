CALL the Midwife actress Jenny Agutter is supporting a My Lockdown Poem competition, organised by a Selby author.

Christina Gabbitas, who is the founder of the Selby District Children’s Literature Festival, says children and teachers from across the UK are being invited to write a poem on any subject and in any style relating to the restrictions imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

She said a selection will be published later in a special ‘Lockdown Life’ poetry book after being judged by a panel of judges including the actress Jenny Agutter.

She said an invitation poem which she had written had been recited by Jenny to show her support for the project, which could be heard by going to https://youtu.be/1DrcnTAAF4Q.

Jenny said: “As patron of children’s literature festivals, I think this is a wonderful opportunity and I'm thrilled to be a part of it.”

Christina said the competition would allow people to express their struggles during the lockdown, with teachers as well as children aged seven-16 being encouraged to take part.

“Many have been struggling in lockdown and I wanted to give teachers as well as children an opportunity to voice how they have been feeling,” she said.

“We have been receiving entries from all corners of the UK. It has made me aware of how some of the children have been feeling, and some aren’t holding back.”

She said the chosen poems will be published in a book at the end of September, with all proceeds donated to the Children’s Literature Festivals charity, which she founded.

“All authors who are published will receive a free copy of the book,” she said, adding that the closing date for the national competition was August 30.

l For more information on the poetry contest, people should go to https://www.childrensliteraturefestivals.com/my-lockdown-poem/, said Christina.