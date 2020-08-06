LIBRARIES in the East Riding of Yorkshire are preparing to reopen on August 10 with new measures in place to keep visitors safe.

Each library has been working to put the systems in place to welcome customers back safely, supported by the government announcement that face coverings will be compulsory in libraries by that time.

Councillor Shaun Horton, portfolio holder for coastal regeneration and tourism, said: “I am very pleased that we are about to reopen our libraries for browsing - our teams are delighted to be back.

“We know that browsing will be especially welcome to those with younger children who rely on brightly coloured pictures to bring stories to life.”

Those wishing to browse books will be allocated a limited time in the library, and may have to queue based on the number of customers in the building, which will vary from site to site based on size.

All customers will be asked for test and trace details upon entering, and required to wear a face covering, sanitize hands and adhere to social distancing rules.

Customers will still drop off books into the sacks at the entrance of the library, as opposed to using the self-service machines, to ensure that all books continue to be quarantined for 72 hours, then cleaned before being placed back on the shelves.

For those customers who prefer to continue ordering books through the online catalogue, this will still be available by visiting: https://bit.ly/2Xx2t9C

There are also thousands of eBooks and eAudiobooks free to download with a library card.