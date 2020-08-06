COUNCIL chiefs say the future of a 'pop-up cycle lane' on York's inner ring road has not yet been decided.
The dualled section of road on the approach to Castle Mills Bridge was reduced to one lane for traffic to make it safer for cyclists in the spring, at about the same time as Bishopthorpe Road was partially closed to make it easier for pedestrians to socially distance.
The barriers across the southbound lane of 'Bishy Road' were removed earlier this week by City of York Council after the closure led to increasing congestion on the diversionary route in Nunnery Lane and to rat-running through local residential streets.
The cones used to create the cycle lane in Fishergate and Tower Street, which do not appear to have created the same congestion problems, still remain in place.
Asked whether the lane would remain - and perhaps become a permanent feature in time- a council spokesman said it was being kept under review.
"The longevity of it will be decided by elected members and will take into account a range of factors such as usage by cyclists, feedback from residents and monitoring the impact on traffic flow," he said.
