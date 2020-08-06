A CHARITY in York has received a £10,000 cash boost, after the National Lottery has distributed funding across the county.
The money, distributed by The National Lottery Community Fund, has reached 75 community organisations across the York, Scarborough, Richmondshire, Selby, Ryedale and Harrogate areas.
The money will be used to fund a range of activities and projects.
York Mind is one of the causes stepping up to support people during this challenging time.
It has been awarded £10,000 of funding to provide mentoring for young people who are experiencing increased levels of loneliness and mental health issues, such as anxiety, while social distancing is in effect.
Alyson Laird-Scott, CEO at York Mind, said: “Thanks to National Lottery players we will be able to offer support to young people who have found their lives turned upside-down suddenly and unexpectedly by Covid-19.”
Charities and community groups across North Yorkshire have received nearly £1.8 million in funding from the National Lottery since the Covid-19 crisis began.