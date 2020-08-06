THE funeral of a teenager who drowned in the Yorkshire Dales on the hottest day of the year just weeks after getting married was held being held today.

Muhammad Bilal Zeb, 18, from Bradford, was swimming in the River Wharfe near Grassington, North Yorkshire, last Friday evening, as temperatures shot above 30 degrees.

The newlywed is thought to have been dragged under by the current of the river near Linton Falls.

Emergency services were called to the beauty spot at round 7.30pm.

Members of the public tried to save his life and a local police community support officer tried to resuscitate the young man through CPR until the ambulance arrived.

But sadly, the teenager, who got married just five weeks ago, died at the scene.

The Janaza Announcement page named Muhammad as the victim in a post published on August 5.

It added the teenager’s mother is currently in ICU battling Covid-19 and doesn’t know about her son’s death.

In a statement they said: “Muhammad Bilal Zeb has sadly passed away by drowning at Linton Falls in the Yorkshire Dales. Bilal got married five weeks ago.

“Can you all pray for his mother who is in ICU Manchester due to COVID19 past 3 weeks.

“She doesn’t even know about her own son’s death.”

Thousands have expressed their condolences to the family following the tragedy.

One person said: “He was very nice person. I recorded his wedding movie. I can’t stop my tears.”

Another added: “Always sad to hear someone go so soon prayers with family and friends. Rip Billy.”

His funeral will take place today (Thursday) and will be attended by immediate family due to government guidelines, but will be streamed on facebook.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Police were contacted at 7.40pm on Friday, July 31 with a report that an 18-year-old man from Bradford was in difficulty in the water at Linton Falls, Grassington.

“Despite the efforts of the emergency services at the scene, the man sadly died.”

Warnings were issued on social media about the dangers of water following his death.

Martyn Hughes, from the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, tweeted: “Despite frantic efforts by many, we were unable to save the young man.

“Thoughts very much with family and friends. Sadly another water-related death at one of our natural beauty spots.”

Grassington Fire Station added: “The falls and river at Grassington through to Linton and Burnsall is beautiful, it can be tempting on hot days to take a dip, but please beware of the hidden dangers in moving cold water.”