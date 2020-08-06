The countdown to ‘Coffee Morning’, Macmillan Cancer Support’s annual event to raise money to fund vital support for people living with cancer, has officially started.
Celebrating its 30th birthday this year, Macmillan ‘Coffee Morning’ has traditionally seen hundreds of thousands of people tuck into cakes and enjoy a cuppa with pals, neighbours and strangers.
Due to Covid-19, people might not be allowed to pack into houses, village halls, fire stations or community centres in the same way, but there are lots of different ways to get involved in the event in whatever way you can.
Laura Holohan, Macmillan fundraising manager for York, said: “We need people to get involved with Coffee Morning more than ever.
“The money you raise will enable Macmillan to continue providing these vital services. Every Coffee Morning changes lives.”
Every 90 seconds someone in the UK is diagnosed with cancer and Macmillan has continued to provide vital emotional, financial or clinical support for people living with cancer throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.