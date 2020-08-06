A POP-UP pilates event near Pickering has raised over £800 for patient care at Saint Catherine’s.
Wendy Harding, of Pickering, organised two outdoor pilates classes at Cedarbarn Farm Shop and Café, who kindly offered the venue for free.
Wendy said: “What a great weekend we had, we had 35 ladies and one brave gentleman joining me on the field near the miniature railway at Cedarbarn and it was wonderful.
“The weather was great and we had a couple of amazing classes. It was so good to see faces as I hadn’t done any live classes since lockdown in March.”
Wendy added that she was “delighted,” to raise £810 for Saint Catherine’s and thanked everyone who attended and supported the sessions.
If you would like to organise your own event to raise funds for Saint Catherine’s, visit: https://bit.ly/2DIdazq
Alternatively, you can call the hospice on 01723 378406 and speak to their team.
Saint Catherine’s provides care and support in people’s homes, the community and in our hospice for adults with a terminal illness, and to their families, carers and friends.