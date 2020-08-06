AN EXOTIC restaurant and a new Specsavers are preparing to open at the Vangarde shopping centre in York.
York Vangarde Shopping Park has announced that two new lettings, Specsavers and an Estabulo, a Brazilian Bar and Grill are to open.
Lawrence Hannah, the agents acting for the landlord, have brought in Estabulo, a Brazilian Bar and Grill will join Specsavers, to provide "a healthy diversity in what was previously a run of national restaurants" on at the shopping park.
James Woodard at Hartnell Taylor Cook said: “The project is at a really exciting stage. The adjoining stadium, leisure centre, cinema and bowling alley really pin down Vangarde as one of the city’s premier retail and leisure destinations, and we are able to now attract the most interesting national and regional operators from both retail and leisure when spaces become available, which keeps the scheme fresh."
Miles Lawrence, at Lawrence Hannah, said: “The food and drink market is moving away from national chains, and regional operators now represent by far the most exciting options for landlords.
"With this in mind, we were delighted to secure Estabulo who are well-loved throughout the region and bring a whole new flavour to the scheme."
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment