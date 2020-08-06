A COUNTRY area on York’s doorstep has seen its first new confirmed coronavirus case in 28 days.
Latest figures from Public Health England show that the Ryedale District Council area has had a total of 136 confirmed cases.
The area had had 135 cases for the previous 27 days, placing it near the top of a national league table for going the longest spell without a new case.
The figures include tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).