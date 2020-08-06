AN uninsured van being driven through North Yorkshire with a flat tyre and red diesel was stopped and seized by police.
In the early hours of today (Thursday), at about 1.45am, North Yorkshire Police officers stopped an Iveco Daily van on the A1(M) near Catterick.
Despite being driven on a motorway, the vehicle had a deflated front tyre, North Yorkshire Police said. Further checks found it had no insurance, and was running on red diesel, the force added.
Red diesel, also known as agricultural diesel, is for use in agriculture in tractors, off-road vehicles and machinery, and in rural industries for heating (such as animal sheds and drying grain).
A man in his 20s, from County Durham, was reported for driving without insurance, and using a vehicle with an incorrectly inflated tyre, the force confirmed.
It said the van was seized by police, and taken to a secure location where it will be further examined in connection with other offences.
