HERE'S what's on at City Screen in York for the next week:
Until Thursday, August 13
Proxima (12A)
Contains infrequent strong language and brief nudity
Fri: 13.00, 16.20, 19.40 Sat: 13.00, 16.20, 19.40 Sun: 13.00, 16.20, 19.40
Mon: 15.30, 19.10 Tue: 15.30, 19.10 Wed: 15.30, 19.10
Thu: 16.30, 20.10
Saint Frances (15)
Fri: 13.40 Sat: 20.30 Sun: 15.30 Mon: 19.50 Tue: 16.10 Wed: 16.10
Stage Mother (15)
Sat: 15.45 Sun: 12.15 Mon: 16.15 Tue: 19.50 Thu: 14.50
Dark Waters (12A)
Contains infrequent strong language and disturbing images
Sat: 18.45 Mon: 18.30
Misbehaviour (12A)
Contains infrequent strong language
Fri: 17.20 Sat: 17.20 Sun: 17.10 Wed: 19.50
Parasite (15)
Fri: 12.00 Sat: 18.45
The Lighthouse (15)
Fri: 20.30 Sun: 20.20 Tue: 15.00
Jurassic Park (PG)
Fri: 19.00 Sat: 12.15 Sun: 13.40 Tue: 18.30
Spirited Away (PG)
Fri: 13.45 (English language version)
Sat: 13.45 (subtitled version)
Mon: 14.45 (English language version)
Inception – 10 Year Anniversary (12A)
Contains moderation violence
Wed: 14.30, 18.30 Thu: 15.30, 18.30
Summer Reading Challenge: Fri at 11.00: The Jungle Book (1967) (U)
Special: Thu at 19.30: Elvis: That’s The Way It Is (U)
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment