HERE'S what's on at City Screen in York for the next week:

Until Thursday, August 13

Proxima (12A)

Contains infrequent strong language and brief nudity

Fri: 13.00, 16.20, 19.40 Sat: 13.00, 16.20, 19.40 Sun: 13.00, 16.20, 19.40

Mon: 15.30, 19.10 Tue: 15.30, 19.10 Wed: 15.30, 19.10

Thu: 16.30, 20.10

Saint Frances (15)

Fri: 13.40 Sat: 20.30 Sun: 15.30 Mon: 19.50 Tue: 16.10 Wed: 16.10

Stage Mother (15)

Sat: 15.45 Sun: 12.15 Mon: 16.15 Tue: 19.50 Thu: 14.50

Dark Waters (12A)

Contains infrequent strong language and disturbing images

Sat: 18.45 Mon: 18.30

Misbehaviour (12A)

Contains infrequent strong language

Fri: 17.20 Sat: 17.20 Sun: 17.10 Wed: 19.50

Parasite (15)

Fri: 12.00 Sat: 18.45

The Lighthouse (15)

Fri: 20.30 Sun: 20.20 Tue: 15.00

Jurassic Park (PG)

Fri: 19.00 Sat: 12.15 Sun: 13.40 Tue: 18.30

Spirited Away (PG)

Fri: 13.45 (English language version)

Sat: 13.45 (subtitled version)

Mon: 14.45 (English language version)

Inception – 10 Year Anniversary (12A)

Contains moderation violence

Wed: 14.30, 18.30 Thu: 15.30, 18.30

Summer Reading Challenge: Fri at 11.00: The Jungle Book (1967) (U)

Special: Thu at 19.30: Elvis: That’s The Way It Is (U)