A YORK nurse who made headlines earlier this year after she issued a tearful plea to people stockpiling during the coronavirus crisis has met up with the founder of a campaign that she inspired.

As reported by The Press in mid-March, Dawn Bilbrough posted a tearful video on social media, which went viral, urging people to stop emptying supermarket shelves after she was unable to find fruit and vegetables following a long shift.

The York Hospital critical care nurse was recently approached by Lily Newman, who set up the #CakesofKindness project to bake and distribute cakes to NHS workers, key workers and vulnerable people during lockdown after being inspired by Dawn's video.

On Sunday, Dawn and Lily finally met in York at Dean's Park, where Lily gave Dawn the 10,000th cake made as part of the project.

Dawn said she is "incredibly grateful" for the kindness and support that has been shown to people throughout the pandemic.

"On meeting Lily I was humbled by her hard work and dedication in supporting not only the NHS but aIso key workers and the vulnerable within our society," she commented.

Lily added: "Dawn Bilbrough inspired me to set up #CakesofKindness and to bake and deliver home-made cakes for free to NHS staff, key workers and vulnerable people.

"My intention was to bring smiles and cake to the doorsteps of our nation.

"On Sunday, after more than four months of flat out baking, I was so proud to deliver our 10,000th cake to Dawn in York to say thank you, on behalf of all of my heroic bakers who have got onboard, to try and turn Dawn's desperate story into a positive one."

Lily has thanked everyone who has supported the campaign, including every baker, deliverer or provider of ingredients.

"Most of all, I would like to say thank you to Dawn and every person who has fought for the lives of our loved ones and kept this nation going."