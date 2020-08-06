A STUDY claims York children aged between four and 14 spend nearly two hours per day reading.
And that 65 per cent of children in the city write their own stories.
The survey by Atomik Research, which asked more than 2,000 youngsters about their reading habits in July, named York kids as the second most avid readers in the country.
It found that children in York read for an average of 1 hour and 53 minutes a day - with only children in Oxford reading more at 1 hour and 56 minutes.
And that York’s favourite writers include David Walliams, Roald Dahl, Lewis Carroll, Jacqueline Wilson and J K Rowling.