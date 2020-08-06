A YOUNG girl from York has reached the final of this year’s Miss England competition, becoming the youngest competitor ever to do so.

Jennifer Carless, who has just turned 16, is “extremely delighted,” to reach the final, after making it through the competition’s first ever virtual semi-final in July.

Jennifer has used her time in the competition to raise awareness of her own campaign, ‘Just the way you are’, which is all about embracing your natural beauty and being yourself.

From September, Jennifer plans to go into primary and secondary schools to raise awareness of her personal campaign.

The youngster said: “People seem to perceive Miss England as solely a beauty pageant and just walking around in bathing suits.

“The modern day Miss England really is a lot more than that. It is about empowering young ladies to achieve their goals.

“Being the youngest in the competition, I would like to think I am helping the younger generation to also believe in themselves.”

Jennifer has also been named as the as the Yorkshire ambassador for ‘World Against Single Use Plastic’, which looks to raise awareness about dangers of plastic.

Her involvement has allowed her to build on other topics she is “passionate,” about, including reducing carbon footprint and becoming carbon neutral.

Jennifer went on to say: “All these little changes can make a huge difference. I certainly don’t believe in preaching to people about what they should or should not do, but more educating from a young age, so it becomes a way of life.”

The Miss England final is due to take place at a venue in Birmingham at the end of October, subject to Covid-19 restrictions, otherwise it will be held early 2021.