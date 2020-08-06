A DRAG racing venue in York is set to reopen this weekend after fundraising over £100,000 from people all over the UK.

The Melbourne Raceway, formerly known as the York Raceway, will reopen on Saturday (August 8).

A campaign, called ‘Save Melbourne Raceway’, was started last year to give the venue a revamp, after it had “fallen into disrepair,” over a number of years, which resulted in closure in 2017.

The campaign managed to raise over £100,000 for the raceway to use to repair the venue and make it suitable for racing once again.

The fundraising effort was set up by West Yorkshire-based motorsport event organiser and club, Straightliners, which tapped into its thousands of followers on social media.

Founder of Straightliners, Trevor Duckworth, said: “We have had some very unexpected hurdles but we prevailed and I can honestly say this is something remarkable.

“It is now time to create new memories and to inspire the next generation of racers and teams, who knows what the future holds.

“We surpassed expectations in many ways, and you have all done me proud.”

The revamp involved a complete resurface of the drag strip and other earth works.

The first event ‘Dragtastic’ to be held over Saturday and Sunday, organised by Straightliners, is expected to attract motorbikes, cars, karts, quad-bikes, and scooters to the raceway.

All runs will be electronically timed by UK Timing Association (UKTA), with competitors receiving a performance print-out showing their times and speeds.

Drivers and riders will be entitled to a number of runs depending on how many people are taking part.

There will be social distancing guidelines in place which those in attendance must follow.