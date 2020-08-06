FRIDAY and Saturday opening hours at York Minster will be increased by one hour allowing more people to visit the 850-year-old medieval gothic cathedral this summer.

The new hours will start this Saturday (August 8), the same day that face coverings become compulsory for people visiting churches and a range of other indoor spaces.

The Minster reopened to paying visitors on July 11 with a range of measures in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus. These include new signage, handwashing stations and a one-way system to keep visitors and staff safe. Entry is by pre-booked online ticket with timed slots to ensure social distancing. The cathedral has been operating at 20 per cent of capacity (a maximum of 500 people per day).

Patricia Dunlop, director of visitor experience, said the move was in response to strong public demand for visits to the Minster. Patricia said: “Visitors have come from all over the UK, indicating a strong ‘staycation’ market and some international tourists have also visited contributing to a strong demand for the pre-booked timeslots, most of which have sold out in advance. Opening one hour earlier on Fridays and Saturdays will allow 100 people more to visit safely on each day.”

Saturday also marks the introduction of new Government guidelines requiring face coverings to be worn in churches for worship or for sightseeing. Commenting on the new requirement, Patricia said: “York Minster will require all visitors to wear face coverings during worship or while visiting for sightseeing. Visitors will be asked to bring their own face coverings or visors and will only be given entry to the cathedral if they are wearing them.

“We hope that all visitors will recognise the need to protect themselves and others and comply with Government guidelines. We will ask anyone over the age of 11 who is not wearing a mask to put one on before entering the cathedral. We will, however, be sensitive to anyone who says that they are exempt from wearing a face covering due to a health condition.”

From Saturday, York Minster’s full visitor opening hours will be:

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 11am until 4.30pm, last entry 3.30pm

Friday and Saturday 10am until 4.30pm, last entry 3.30pm

Sunday 12.30pm until 3.30pm, last entry 2.30pm.