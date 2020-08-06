A BEATLES tribute band are looking for support from their fans to follow in the legendary band’s footsteps.

The ‘Threetles’, made up of Adam Dawson, James Brown and Andrew Bowen from York, are planning to record at Abbey Road Studios in London.

The band have been together since last year, and were scheduled to perform at a gig in France earlier this year. However, this, along with all of their other scheduled live shows, was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The trio had been using income from live performances to fund the Abbey Road project, and had given themselves over a year to save up.

As they have been unable to perform, they have struggled to gather the money for the session at Abbey Road.

Now, the band are looking for fans to pre-order their upcoming album, which will help them to build up the funds to record at the legendary studio.

Founding member, Andy Dawson, said: “Getting to Abbey Road and following in the fab four’s footsteps across that zebra crossing was always on our bucket lists.

“We’re hoping to make a 12-track album which will be full of Beatles-inspired, catchy pop songs with plenty of melody and harmony.”

The Threetles are offering two pre-ordered CDs of their album, which they aim to release in Spring of next year.

Options range from £12 for the album on CD, through to more exclusive packages such as having the band perform at a house or garden party, right up to a one-off exclusive package.

One lucky customer will also win the chance to record at Abbey Road with the band next year.

Pre-orders can be placed on the band’s website at: www.thethreetles.co.uk