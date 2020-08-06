A NUMBER of chain restaurants and cafes at York Designer Outlet are involved in the Eat Out to Help out scheme which launched on Monday.
Through the scheme, customers can enjoy 50 per cent discount on food or non-alcoholic drinks (up to a £10 discount per diner) every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday between August 3 and 31 at participating establishments.
No voucher is required to use the scheme, and there is no minimum spend. It can be used at the same time as other offers and discounts.
Discount cannot be claimed on alcoholic drinks or service charges.
At the Designer Outlet, establishments that are taking part in the scheme include:
- Bagel Nash
- McDonald's
- Ed's Easy Diner
- Patisserie Valerie
- Pizza Express
- Caffe Nero
- Subway
- Pret
- Starbucks
- Wagamama
Last week, The Press reported that a postcode checker had been launched by the government that allows you to find which businesses in York are taking part in the scheme. We also created a list of some of the establishments in York that have signed up to the scheme within two miles of YO1 9YN (postcode for The Press offices in Walmgate).
The Eat Out to Help Out restaurant finder is available on the gov.uk website here.
