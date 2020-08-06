FIREFIGHTERS have rescued a man after he was trapped by the arm in a food mixer in York.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews from York, Acomb and Tadcaster went to the incident at commercial premises off Parliament Street at 8.30pm last night.
It said crews released the man using hydraulic spreaders and small tools, and he was then taken to hospital by an ambulance crew.
A spokesman was unable to say how serious the man's injuries were.
More to follow.
