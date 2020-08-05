TWO people have been arrested in connection with a burglary in York, and others in Harrogate and Knaresborough.
North Yorkshire Police said the York burglary happened between Monday and yesterday in Danum Road.
"The victims came downstairs in the morning to find their home had been broken into and a number of items including a handbag, wallet, two purses and various bank cards had been stolen," he said.
The other burglaries happened in Westbourne Ave, Harrogate, when the offenders gained access and took their car keys, a handbag and stealing a black Audi Q7 and a black Toyota Hilux from the driveway outside, and in Park Avenue , Knaresborough, where they stole a Fiat Doblo van parked outside.
"A 17 year-old boy was arrested yesterday evening and interviewed in connection with all three offences," he said.
" He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at court in relation to a separate matter.
"A 19 year-old man was also arrested and interviewed in connection with the Knaresborough burglary and has been released on conditional bail."
Anyone with information should email Dominic.Holroyd@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or phone 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting ref no12200133548 for the York burglary,
Comments are closed on this article.