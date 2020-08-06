MORE than £15 million of infrastructure schemes have been secured in North Yorkshire over the next 18 months - with £300,000 of funding going towards the York Guildhall renovation.

The £15.4 million funding package is part of the Government’s Getting Building Fund, following a bid by the Local Enterprise Partnership in June which outlined a list of 10 local projects capable of boosting economic recovery from Covid-19.

Notable projects include £150,000 towards York College electric vehicle technology and £6 million towards repairs to a key link road and embankments badly damaged by flooding earlier this year in Chapel Haddlesey.

The funding will also provide £3.4 million for improvements to town centre Wi-fi across North Yorkshire and improved digital connectivity for business parks.

All the projects will need to be completed in the next 18 months, and will create 760 jobs in the area.

Cllr Nigel Ayre, executive member for finance and performance at City of York Council, said: “It’s excellent to see a further £300,000 secured to progress the Guildhall renovation project.

“The secured funding will now be used for internal fit-out works, which will enable us to support the creation of new jobs in the city by creating office spaces fit for the next generation of York businesses.

"The innovative vision for the site works both to protect and restore our heritage, as well as deliver new opportunities for our city’s economy and future.

“I’m delighted with the progress made on the project to place one of the city’s most famous buildings back at the heart of York’s economic, social and civic life.

"It is essential for York’s coronavirus recovery that we continue to work together on delivering key regeneration projects such as the Guildhall and York Central.

"These projects are now more important than ever.”

David Dickson, Chair of the York & North Yorkshire Local Enterprise, said he was delighted to have been able to secure the funding.