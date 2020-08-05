A MAN was taken to hospital with serious injuries following an assault in York city centre.
Police said the victim was assaulted by another man in Little Stonegate, outside the Turtle Bay Restaurant, at around 1am on Sunday, August 2.
North Yorkshire Police said the assault caused the victim to fall to the ground.
It added: “The victim sustained bruising to his face and a fractured elbow. “He has since been released from the hospital.
“We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.”
Anyone with information that could assist the force in its investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, or alternatively, email 000201@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12001330.
