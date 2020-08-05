THE family of a local NHS worker who contracted Covid-19 and spent 106 days in critical care said staff "performed a miracle" - after he recovered enough to be moved to another ward today.
A video on Twitter shows Ian Towley, who works at York Hospital, being transferred from critical care to a different ward to continue his recovery as staff lined the corridors to applaud him.
A family member of Ian said that it had been a “roller coaster few months” for the family. She said: “I’m just so glad he’s been taken care of at the hospital where he works, as they have quite literally performed a miracle.”
