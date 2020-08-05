EMERGENCY services have been called to Flamingo Land - after a member of maintenance staff suffered injuries while working on a ride.
The Yorkshire Air Ambulance attended the scene at the theme park at Kirby Misperton.
North Yorkshire Police confirmed they were called to an industrial incident at the resort at about 1.30pm.
They said a maintenance worker suffered leg injuries and he has been airlifted to hospital by Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
His injuries are serious but not believed to be life threatening.
The Health and Safety Executive have been informed.
More to follow.
