A SENIOR councillor has written to the Chancellor to ask for more cash to help businesses through the pandemic - saying the support was oversubscribed by £12,000 in York.
Cllr Andrew Waller said: “Hundreds of businesses are still in need of support. Particularly those with commercial properties and rateable value of over £51,000."
He said this includes many of the city's pubs, companies which deliver children’s play and sports provisions, which he said "have been severely impacted by the pandemic, and the sudden and considerable loss of income".
He called for further funding to be released.
“As other local authorities have had a lower rate of applications, they have been able to re-advertise the discretionary funds," he added.
"Some have done this with a raised bar for rateable value from £51,000 to higher levels, which within a local area disrupts the principles of a level playing field. We have followed Government guidance and sought for there to be a common approach across the region, to offer as much support to businesses as possible and ensure that the future of our local economy and vibrant business sector is protected."