THE latest figures confirm that there has been one new case of Covid-19 recorded in the York area.
The latest figures from Public Health England (PHE) confirm that the total number of cases for the York area is now 927.
There have been two new cases recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council, taking the total there to 2,587.
There has been one new case recorded in the East Riding of Yorkshire area, taking the total there to 1,658.
There has been a total of 306,293 confirmed cases in the UK.
All of these figures include both pillar 1 and pillar 2 cases. The pillar 1 cases are lab-confirmed by PHE, while pillar 2 cases are a collaborative effort from commercial partners in England and tests people in the wider population.