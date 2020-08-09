Calling all high tea lovers!



It’s national afternoon tea week next week- which is the perfect excuse to visit some fantastic afternoon tea venues in York.

Here are five venues that you should definitely visit if you love all things tea, finger sandwiches and miniature desserts.

The Grand



(Facebook/@TheGrandYork)

If you are looking for a luxurious afternoon tea in a beautiful setting, then look no further than The Grand.

The Grand Afternoon Tea consists of a variety of savoury snacks, such as beetroot and goats’ cheese macarons, ham and mustard sandwiches and even mini Yorkshire puddings.



The sweet treats include: buttermilk scones, apple crumble, lemon and poppyseed cake, chocolate orange cheesecake and raspberries coated in chocolate.



Gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan and children’s menus are available on request.

From Monday- Wednesday throughout August, you can get this afternoon tea for just £15.50. It is served between 12:00-15:45.

Betty’s Café Tea Rooms

(Facebook/@bettysyork)

Betty’s is the ideal place for an afternoon tea as you don’t need to book ahead.

Cucumber and cream cheese, coronation chicken, ham and mustard, and tea-smoked salmon are just some sandwiches on the menu.



Along with the classic scones with clotted cream, chocolate cubes, lemon tarts and engadine slices will also be on your afternoon tea tier.

Afternoon tea is £18.50 per head- and you can enjoy £10 off per head every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday until the end of august.

Cakes d’Licious

(Facebook/@CakedsLicious)

If you have a big occasion coming up, or just want to treat yourself to some delicious food, a Vintage Afternoon Tea experience at Cakes d’Licious could be just the thing for you.

This costs £14.95 and is available for collection or delivery.

Molly’s Tearooms

A Vintage Afternoon Tea at Molly’s (Facebook/@Mollystearooms)

According to their new takeaway menu, A Vintage Afternoon Tea for Two will cost £12.50.

The deal consists of homemade macaroons and scones, with a selection of clotted cream, jam and chutneys.



The tea also comes with sandwiches and three difference cakes.



All of this can be washed down with speciality tea or coffee, or soft drinks.

Tealicious Vintage Tea Room

(Facebook/Tealicious Vintage Tea Room)

This York tea room describes itself as “somewhere just a little be different”- it’s the perfect place to visit if you like the 1940s/50s aesthetic.

Their afternoon tea is £13.00 per person, and consists of a sandwich, crisps, a plain or fruit scone with jam and clotted cream, a medley of cakes and a pot of tea.