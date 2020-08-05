FAMILY-FRIENDLY guided walking tours of York run by Invisible Cities have been relaunched following the easing of the lockdown, which forced guides into isolation for months.
The social enterprise, which trains people who have previously experienced homelessness to become walking tour guides of their own city, says it offers a number of themed family friendly tours across the UK in cities including York.
A spokeswoman said the tours were the perfect activity for local families looking for something new and exciting to do in their home city, as well as those travelling from further afield on UK based staycations and international visitors.
“Invisible Cities is a social enterprise that doesn’t believe in labels or stereotypes,” she said.
“They want to show that everyone has great potential. They train people affected by homelessness to become walking tour guides of their own city and offer these alternative tours to tourists and locals."
*For more information and to book a guided walking tour of York, go to https://invisible-cities.org/.
