THE Home Affairs Committee has stated that the government was too slow in its reactions regarding Coronavirus and when it finally did then wrong actions were taken. I assume that this is a cross party committee.

The fact is that it doesn't matter at all what actions the government take or how long it takes. They will always be wrong. Boris Johnson and his colleagues did everything they possibly could in the timescale. Looking back, everyone can say - you should have, you could have, why didn't you do this or do that, if only you had have done something else.