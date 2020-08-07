THE Home Affairs Committee has stated that the government was too slow in its reactions regarding Coronavirus and when it finally did then wrong actions were taken. I assume that this is a cross party committee.
The fact is that it doesn't matter at all what actions the government take or how long it takes. They will always be wrong. Boris Johnson and his colleagues did everything they possibly could in the timescale. Looking back, everyone can say - you should have, you could have, why didn't you do this or do that, if only you had have done something else.
It's all if, if, if. We can all say that. Unfortunately, because of actions or inactions, some lives were lost.
But if something else was done then some people still alive today might well have died.
It was and still is a very desperate time in all our lives and we all have to deal with it as best as we can and that includes our government.
They are doing the very best they can and will continue to do so. All they are thinking about is your life, so come on, give them some slack and allow them to do the job they were elected for.
Please think about all your actions, because all actions have a consequence and it isn't always somebody else's fault.
M Horsman
Moorland Road,
