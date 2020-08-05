A TEENAGER from York is due to appear in court accused of allegedly punching a police officer in the head during an incident near Skipton.
The 17-year-old boy was arrested following a disturbance at an address in Gargrave at around 3.15pm yesterday (Tuesday), North Yorkshire Police said.
Following an investigation, he was charged with criminal damage, assaulting an emergency services worker, using threatening behaviour and resisting a constable in the execution of his duties, the force added.
He was bailed to appear at Harrogate Youth Court next month.
