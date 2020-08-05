THE latest figures confirm that it has now been almost seven weeks since the last Covid-19 death was recorded in the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
The figures from NHS England show that the total number of deaths within the York trust remains at 214, as it has since June 18.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been no further deaths in the North East and Yorkshire.
Nationally, a further 13 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 29,371.
Patients were aged between 52 and 92 years old. All had known underlying health conditions.
Their families have been informed.