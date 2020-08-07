OUR competition challenge for July was to photograph the #newnormal.

Camera Club members responded to this in a variety of ways.

Not surprisingly, many submitted some very personal images in response to coming out of lockdown.

For the sheer joy and exuberance of the photo, our July winner is Sarah Gabbatiss for this cracking shot of her little daughter Lilian.

Sarah Gabbatiss' winning shot of her daughter Lilian

Sarah said: "The #newnormal means a festival in your local park instead of Glastonbury - on the plus side we are so happy parks are open again, and are enjoying visiting them with lots of hand sanitiser of course."

Her winning photo was taken during the Woodthorpe Home Festival.

Many congrats also to our runners up: Barney Sharratt, Lisa Young, Jess Clark,

Joy Stead, Lynnette Cammidge and Shelley Wilson.

The theme for August will be #outandabout.

Would you like to see your photographs printed on this page?

The Press Camera Club brings together amateur photographers to share their work, swap tips and take part in monthly prize competitions.

Membership is open to everyone regardless of their age, experience and equipment. Thanks to the ubiquity of mobile phones nowadays everyone is a photographer!

To join the club, visit yorkpress.co.uk/cameraclub - we’d love to see what York looks like through your lens.

Deadline for this month's competition will be: Monday, August 31.