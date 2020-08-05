A NEW indoor mini golf experience is set to open in York.

The £2.5 million mini golf centre 'Puttstars' will open its doors near York Community Stadium on August 17.

Puttstars offers customers mini golf with a unique and modern twist, thanks to three interactive and fun filled nine-hole courses, for the ultimate mini golf experience, combined with a range of measures put in place for their safety.

Nathan Barwick, centre manager at Puttstars York, said: “Puttstars is an all-round entertainment hub for the families and young people of our city and we know that newbies and pros alike will love this new interactive mini golf experience.”

Also on offer will be a stylish bar and diner serving up a choice of food and drink options including pizzas, hotdogs and shakes.

Extensive cleaning and social distancing measures will be in place around the centre to ensure guests can have fun and play safe, including safety shields at all till points, hand sanitising stations at the entrance and around the venue, and PPE-wearing team members cleaning all putters and balls after each use.

Game booking slots will be appropriately limited to control capacity, and amusement machines as well as bar and dining seating will be spaced out, with signage visible throughout the venue.

Guests are encouraged to pre-book their mini golf slot, and groups will be restricted to a maximum of six people. Customers will also be given the option of wearing disposable gloves.

Puttstars is encouraging customers to use contactless payment where possible and is accepting cash. Food and drink can be pre-ordered from the in-centre diner and bar, with cutlery and sauces provided to guests with their meal.

In addition, all team members will undergo daily temperature checks to ensure their own safety and that of customers.

Guests are encouraged to book their slots ahead of time on the user-friendly website.

Puttstars is now on the hunt to find a mini golf expert who will be the first in the city to test out the new attraction.

The role will involve a hole-lot-of fun by putting golf balls around state-of-the-art courses known as Zig Zag, Slingshot and Pinball.

Not only will the lucky winner get a sneak peak of the courses before the venue is open to the public, they will also be given a year’s free mini golf pass for them and up to four guests to the venue with opportunities to continue their testing fun throughout the year.

Nathan added: “We’re really excited to find out who is York’s biggest mini golf fan and give them and a friend the opportunity to be the first people ever to play at our Puttstars centre in York and road test our three new courses."

To be in with the chance of winning, visit www.puttstars.co.uk/mini-golf-tester and explain why you deserve this role. The winner will be picked at random and must be available to road test the courses on August 16, from 4.30pm to 6.30pm (subject to confirmation). T&Cs apply.