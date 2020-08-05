THE hunt is on to find York’s finest mini golf expert to tee-off at a venue in the city.
Puttstars is a new three course family experience in the Huntington area.
The venue has announced its latest job offering, as it searches for a local fan to test drive its new indoor venue, which combines traditional mini golf with a modern twist.
The role will involve a tester putting golf balls around state-of-the-art courses known as Zig Zag, Slingshot and Pinball.
Nathan Barwick, centre manager at Puttstars, said: “We’re really excited to find out who is York’s biggest mini golf fan and give them and a friend the opportunity to be the first people ever to test our three new courses.
“Puttstars is an entertainment hub for the families and young people of our city and we know that newbies and pros alike will love this new interactive mini golf experience.”
The new Puttstars venue is set to open on August 17. Extensive cleaning and social distancing measures will be in place around the centre to ensure guests keep safe.
To be in with a chance on testing the new course, visit: https://bit.ly/33swafX