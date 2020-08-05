A COUNCIL chairman met staff and volunteers at the reopening of a North Yorkshire library in his first official visit since being re-elected to the role.
Councillor Jim Clark saw how Harrogate library was welcoming back customers to browse for books while maintaining social distancing and hygiene guidance, in the latest phase of the reopening of the service across the county.
He spent time talking to volunteers, who have returned to support the library.
Mr Clark said: “I was pleased to see how libraries have adapted. We know from the response of customers how important it is to them to be able to get back into their library.
“It seemed appropriate to visit a library, because the first order of business of the county council following my re-election was to consider the county’s new library strategy.”
The strategy, ‘Your Library, Your Place’, sets out a vision for the next ten years.
It recognises the work that has taken place between council services and communities across the county to support groups and volunteers in coming forward to manage their local library.