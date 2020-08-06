FOLLOWING your excellent advice, this household has masked up and headed for York’s truly local shops - from small jewels like Little Apple Bookshop to York’s own department stores, Barnitts and Browns.
Browns is a fine shop, but I have a special affection for Barnitts for a particular reason. Years back we bought some saucepans there, and eventually I broke the lid of one.
If we’d bought from a national chain I’d have expected: (1) They don’t make those now (2) We don’t stock those now (3) You can’t buy just the lid.
But Barnitts did better than that. I found they had the same saucepans still for sale – and the lids for sale separately. I thought “What a wonderful shop Barnitts is”.
I took the new lid home and told my wife. She said “What a wonderful shop Barnitts is”. I couldn’t have put it better myself.
John Heawood,
Eastward Avenue,
Fulford, York
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment