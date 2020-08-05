A TEAM of volunteers who have been supporting York Hospital through the coronavirus pandemic have been nominated for a Community Pride award.

York Scrubs, made up of over 300 volunteers, have been nominated for the Best Community Project award.

Dr Becky Brown, Sarah Van Wyk, Rachel Simpson, Jo Barrett and Sally Wilson have led the huge team of volunteers in making personal protective equipment (PPE) primarily for York Hospital.

However, they have also made PPE for GP practices, community NHS teams, care workers, Martin House Children’s Hospice and Wheatfields Sue Ryder Hospice.

In April, Dr Becky Brown realised that there was a need for a project like this to support the community. Within days, she had recruited a team of volunteers including seamstresses, designers, cutters, IT experts, packers, delivery drivers, logistics organisers and fundraisers.

To date, the team have made around 3,000 sets of scrubs, 650 surgical gowns and over 1,500 masks.

York Scrubs has received a staggering nine nominations for the award, one of which is from David Grice.

David said: “This has been an extraordinary, collective, local, community effort with people of all ages and backgrounds freely giving their time, money and talents for the health and wellbeing of patients and our wonderful NHS.

“It has been a remarkable journey conducted in a warm and joyful spirit.”

As well as the Best Community Project, there will also be prizes for Volunteer of the Year, Sporting Hero, Good Neighbour of the Year, Charity Fundraiser, Spirit of Youth, School of the Year, Person of the Year, Child of the Year, Teacher of the Year, Public Sector Hero and and Health Service Hero.

All nominees must live in, or contribute to the community within the City of York Council area.

Entries for this year’s Community Pride awards can be posted to York Community Pride Awards, The Press, 84-86 Walmgate, York YO1 9YN. Or you can submit your nomination on The Press website.

The closing date for entries is Saturday, August 8. Nominations must include a supporting statement of no more than two sides of A4 with each entry and should include a photograph.