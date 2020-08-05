POLICE say they are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a teenage girl who has been missing from her North Yorkshire home since Sunday.
Casey Ackerly, 16, of Harrogate, is believed to have travelled to the Leeds area of West Yorkshire over the last few days and may have stayed in a number of hotels, say North Yorkshire Police.
She is approximately 5ft 6in tall, and of slim build, with very long light brown hair and was last seen wearing a salmon pink coloured tracksuit and white trainers.
Anyone with an immediate sighting should phone 101 or they can email previous sightings to john.hobson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting ref number 12200132258.
Comments are closed on this article.